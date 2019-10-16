Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 415.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises 2.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of Allergan worth $299,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 35.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 106,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $192.69.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

