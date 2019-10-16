Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 218093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

