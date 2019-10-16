Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore Sells 49,456 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,691. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

