Alphabet (GOOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,363.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

10/10/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/2/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

9/23/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/20/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2019 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,243.64. 1,095,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,481. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,210.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,172.41. The firm has a market cap of $842.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.