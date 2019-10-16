Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.33.

GOOG traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,250.70. 396,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

