Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $28.72

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.09, but opened at $28.72. Altice USA shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 6,071,513 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Altice USA alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.