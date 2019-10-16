AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.