Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of AMRN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 23,330.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 166.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Amarin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 514.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

