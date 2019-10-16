Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares in the company, valued at $48,730,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 21,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $672.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

