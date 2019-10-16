American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the average volume of 406 call options.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 454,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $891.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 236.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 383,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 269,023 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 28.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 28.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

