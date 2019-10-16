American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.21. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

