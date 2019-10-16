Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 30th total of 471,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of USAS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

