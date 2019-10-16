Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $204.66 on Monday. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.