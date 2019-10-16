Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $30,347.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042929 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.06077164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043597 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 23,357,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.