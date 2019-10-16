Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

AIMC stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $14,172,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $2,612,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $6,991,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

