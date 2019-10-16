Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 319.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after buying an additional 2,370,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after buying an additional 792,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,943,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 44.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 193,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

