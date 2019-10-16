Analysts Anticipate First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. First American Financial reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $60.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

