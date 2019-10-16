Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

