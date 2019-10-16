Analysts Anticipate Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Joint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

JYNT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.50 and a beta of 1.02. Joint has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

