Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $402.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.02 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $399.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

SYKE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.76.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

