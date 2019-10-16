Analysts Anticipate XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post $0.12 EPS

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

XELB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

