Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.43). Noble posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noble.

Get Noble alerts:

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 343,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 18.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 509.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 713,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 118,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Noble stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble (NE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.