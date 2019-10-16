Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $143.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.70 million and the lowest is $143.00 million. Perficient posted sales of $123.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $563.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.26 million to $565.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.74 million, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $610.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

