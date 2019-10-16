Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $345.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $317.54 million. RPC reported sales of $439.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

RES traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,761. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

