Analysts Expect Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,321. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.35. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

