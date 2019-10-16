Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriMas Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. TriMas has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,978,000 after buying an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after buying an additional 319,943 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 174,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

