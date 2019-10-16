Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Laureate Education (LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2019 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Laureate Education was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – Laureate Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

10/9/2019 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/2/2019 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Laureate Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – Laureate Education was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Laureate Education had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Laureate Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,123. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007,699 shares of company stock worth $267,652,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. CPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

