Analysts Set Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $53.25

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackline by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after buying an additional 2,468,448 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth $5,390,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 108,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

