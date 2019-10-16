Analysts Set Cobham plc (LON:COB) Price Target at GBX 132.20

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

Several brokerages have issued reports on COB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

LON COB opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.51. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

