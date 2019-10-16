Analysts Set CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) PT at $74.50

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.