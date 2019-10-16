Analysts Set Expectations for Gain Capital Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gain Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.68. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gain Capital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Gain Capital by 551.7% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

