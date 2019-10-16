Analysts Set Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $88.45

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

GLOB opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.90. Globant has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 65,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

