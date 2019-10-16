Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $94.25

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.44.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MRK opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

