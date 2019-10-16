Analyzing BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Internet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK CHINA LTD/ADR 22.59% 10.27% 0.85% United Internet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and United Internet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK CHINA LTD/ADR $119.05 billion 1.00 $27.21 billion N/A N/A United Internet $4.37 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet.

Dividends

BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Internet does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats United Internet on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, home pages, Web hosting, servers, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the 1&1 brand, as well as through Drillisch Online, such as winSIM, yourfone, and smartmobile.de; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, 1&1 IONOS, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, Strato, united-domains, and World4You brands. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the field of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and free apps through advertising run by United Internet Media. It has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

