Andrew David Langman Sells 8,000 Shares of Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) Stock

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) insider Andrew David Langman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62), for a total value of £40,560 ($52,998.82).

LON NMCN opened at GBX 507.50 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. Nmcn Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 795 ($10.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 532.76.

Get Nmcn alerts:

Nmcn (LON:NMCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 27 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nmcn

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.