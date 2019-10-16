Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.00

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 9012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The company has a market cap of $775.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.97.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

