Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Aphria by 333.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

NYSE:APHA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,435,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Aphria Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

