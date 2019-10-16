Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.64). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.