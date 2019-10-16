Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.64). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 928.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

