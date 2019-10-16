AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share at 91-97 cents. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year over year growth of 1.6%. The company projects core sales to improve in each segment this year. However, lower custom tooling sales in the Beauty + Home segment remains a headwind. AptarGroup is poised to gain from the ongoing business transformation plan and product roll outs in its segments, which will drive top-line growth. The company remains focused on expanding business through acquisitions. Nevertheless, AptarGroup’s segments results are likely to bear the brunt of currency fluctuation and elevated raw material costs. Also, a higher tax rate due to the recently enacted corporate tax rate hike in France will impact earnings. Estimates for the current quarter and the year have moved down lately. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $115.18 on Monday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 26.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 68.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

