Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 630,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

