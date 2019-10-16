Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.71 billion and the highest is $16.37 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $15.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year sales of $64.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.06 billion to $66.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.43 billion to $67.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,020. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.