Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 364,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock worth $528,086 over the last three months. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 653,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 760,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $6,745,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

