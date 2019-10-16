argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $155.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $114.97. 207,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,079. argenx has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $150.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

