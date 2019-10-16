Arion Trading Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Arion has a market capitalization of $20,622.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,275,078 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

