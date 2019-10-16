Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.10 and last traded at C$18.04, approximately 815,780 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 304,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.64.

In other news, Director Aldo Bensadoun sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total transaction of C$2,449,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,622,925.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

