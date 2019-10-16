Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 3,546 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

