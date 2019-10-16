Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

