Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,972. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.