ArtByte (ABY) Trading 93.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00657045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

