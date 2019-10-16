Asian Dragon Achieves Market Cap of $113,947.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $113,947.00 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,051,505 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

